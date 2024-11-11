Mbah Justifies Massive Investments In Nursing Education

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has explained his administration’s huge investments and numerous interventions leading to the upgrade and accreditation of the Enugu State College of Nursing Sciences.

This was even as the College organised an orientation course for its 2024 intakes numbering a record 283, the highest in the history of the institution.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2024 set orientation programme held at ESUT Auditorium, Park Lane, Enugu at the weekend, Governor Mbah, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Dr. Yomi Jaye, said the upgrade of the institute to a collegial status would add massively to his vision to transform the health sector of the state and make Enugu State a health tourism hub.

According to Mbah, the institute, under his watch, was already witnessing unprecedented transformations both in terms of infrastructure and manpower as well as the hitherto elusive accreditation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN, in the bid to produce the best health practitioners both for the state and the world in general.

He said: “We have put many things up to ensure that this school attains a collegial status.”

