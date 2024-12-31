Mbah Inaugurates N300m Remodelled Mission Hospital

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday inaugurated a mission hospital remodelled with N300 million in the Ihe community, Awgu Local Government Area.

The hospital was remodelled by the members of the Ihe Development Initiative (IDI), a group of entrepreneurs, academics and servicemen from the community.

The hospital was established in 1976 by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu through the assistance of Ihe traditional ruler, the late Dennis Nwachukwu, but is now managed by the Catholic Diocese of Awgu.

Speaking at the event, Mbah, represented by the Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi, said the project aligned with his administration’s plan to bring healthcare delivery closer to people in rural areas.

He said: “It is very commendable because it aligns with policies of the state government, which include a move to push the poverty index of the state to zero. “What they have done is to refurbish and bring a new face to healthcare delivery to Ihe and its environs.”

However, he called for a stronger partnership between the community and the Catholic Diocese of Awgu to sustain the hospital’s facelift. “Since it is a mission hospital, we will partner with them when they write officially to us,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: