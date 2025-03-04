Mbah Inaugurates Local Govt Service Commission, Harps On Inclusive Devt

Share

Governor Peter Mbah has inaugurated the recently reconstituted Enugu State Local Government Service Commission, tasking the appointees on a productive and efficient local government system to ensure the success of the administration’s drive for inclusive development and prosperity.

The Commission has Nana Ogbodo as chairman, Peter Nnaji as member I, Mrs Florence Igboji as member II, and Dr Bartholomew Ezeugwu as member III, while Amaka Nweke is member IV.

Osondu Nnaji is the Commission’s secretary. Inaugurating the members yesterday, Mbah said their appointments were predicated on the reputation, character, and track record of the new appointees as selfless public servants.

Describing the Commission as key to the delivery of good governance and democracy dividends, he said: “One of the key things that is important is that whoever to be appointed as chairman or as member of this Commission must be a person of unquestionable character and sound political judgement.

“I am sure that you are already aware that our development model is the one that recognises development at the grassroots. So, if you look at the interventions that we have done across the social services sector, you would observe that we have not left any part of the state out.

“If you talk about our intervention in the education sector, you will see that we are building 260 Smart Green Schools across the 260 electoral wards in the state. It is the same thing with the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), and also the farm estates across the 260 electoral wards.

“What that does is that it puts an enormous weight and expectations on you. You have the responsibility to ensure that we have an efficient administration of our local government system. “I have no doubt that given your track record and reputation, you will discharge yourselves creditably.”

On his part, Ogbodo, who spoke on behalf of his members, thanked Mbah for the confidence reposed in him and other appointees, promising to ensure the delivery of effective and efficient services by local government employees across the state in order to actualise the governor’s overall vision of exponential economic growth and grassroots development. “It is not lost on us that to whom much is given much is expected.

We reckon with the height the state has reached under your administration. We reckon with the supersonic speed that the state is moving. And we note that for us to attain that goal you established, which is to move the state from a $4.4 billion to $30 billion economy, every hand in the state must be on deck.

“As a consequence, we want to bring the local government system to appreciate that nobody is left out in this momentous movement, and we know that in the end, our success will be a fitting one,” Ogbodo stated.

