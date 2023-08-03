Mbah Inaugurates C’ttee To Verify, Clear Outstanding Pensions, Gratuities

Enugu State Governor, Mr. Peter Mbah, yesterday, inaugurated the committee on verification and payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities to state retirees. The committee, according to him, is expected to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and raise the purchasing power of the vulnerable citizens of The seven-man committee is chaired by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, and had the Head of Service, Kenneth Ugwu; Accountant-General of the State, Mr. Anthony Okenwa; and Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Finance Management, Prof. Obiamaka Egbo as members.

Others are the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ben Asogwa; State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Fabian Nwigbo; and the Chairman, Public Service Joint Negotiating Council, Ezekiel Omeh. Inaugurating the committee, Mbah said the step was in keeping with his campaign promise to clear pension and gratuity arrears.

Mbah said: “In line with our campaign promise and in order to help cushion the immediate and short-term effects of the removal of subsidy, I am more than happy and it is my honour to inaugurate this Committee on Verification and Payment of Outstanding Pensions and Gratuities to State Retirees charged with the following terms of references: “determine