Mbah Inaugurates 6-man ESUT Governing Council

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, yesterday inaugurated a six man Governing Council of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), with Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa as the Chairman.

Other members of the council are: Prof. Ikenna Chukwu, James Ifeanyi, Mrs Gladys Okoro, Chinedu Onu and Dr Eric Oluedo. Mbah who performed the inauguration at Executive Council Hall, Government House, Enugu, said the exercise was in line with Section 6 (1) of ESUT Establishment Law.

The governor said education remains the strongest weapon to fight poverty and enhance development hence the priority given it by his administration. He said: “You know that your responsibilities as the governing council of the university are much, we expect that ESUT will soon be ranked among the best in the country and beyond.

“It is my hope that you are going to cultivate a harmonious relationship with the management team of the university because your roles are complementary. “Our expectation is that you are going to put in place an effective control in the area of management of finance and investment in the university.”