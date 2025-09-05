Mbah Has Surpassed Expectations, Says Igwesi

A former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. USA Igwesi, has said that all major stakeholders from Enugu East Senatorial zone irrespective of party affiliation are proud of the achievements of Governor Peter Mbah.

He said that Mbah has surpassed expectations of people of the state and has indeed not only shown leadership, but has become a role model among governors in Nigeria. His words: “See what happened at the recent NBA Conference in Enugu; Senator Dino Melaye from Kogi in commending Mbah for his achievements, urged him to organise a training programme for his colleagues in other states.

Many would think he said it on a lighter note but he was damn serious.” The former Majority leader of Enugu House of Assembly, who represented Nkanu West state constituency said the governor has written his name in gold within just two years at the helm of affairs in the Coal City state.

Igwesi said since Mbah’s inauguration, Enugu has continually been in the news for good reasons and has become a tourist attraction and destination of choice. According to him, the governor’s re-election was already a done deal in view of the deluge of endorsements from various groups, stakeholders and people of Enugu State.

“As a major stakeholder in Enugu, I align myself with Leaders of thought and people of Enugu East Senatorial District across political divides in the recent endorsement of Governor Mbah as their sole candidate in the 2027 governorship race. “I must confess that the governor has surpassed the expectations of everyone including members of the opposition. People of Enugu State now talk about Governor Mbah and not the party he belongs to.

Following his achievements, the governor has be come a movement in the state. “Within two years, he has touched all sectors from education, health, security, transport, tourism to massive infrastructural revolution. See what he has done to abandoned and dormant assets in the state. Is it the Hotel presidential, Nike Lake, Niger Gas or International Conference Centre.

Enugu is indeed on the rise”, he said. Igwesi praised the governor for the radical improvement in the security of the state, commitment of 33 percent of the state’s annual budget to education and the construction of 260 Smart Green Schools across all the political wards, construction of 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres with accompanying staff quarters in 260 wards, and revival of state’s moribund assets.

He further hailed Mbah for the launch of Enugu Air, five modern transport terminals located at Holy Ghost (Enugu), Gariki, Nsukka, and Abakpa as well as the launch of 100 CNG Mass Transit buses. Igwesi expressed joy over the effort of Governor Mbah to complete and operationalise the international terminal of the Akanu Ibiam International Air, and to construct a cargo terminal to make Enugu an aviation hub.

Leaders of thought and people of Enugu East Senatorial District across political divides, recently adopted Governor Mbah as their sole candidate in the 2027 governorship election, advising politicians in the state not to waste their money contesting against him.

The people of the zone made their stand known in a communique entitled “One Good Turn Deserves Another,” which they issued at the end of a Townhall meeting at the International Conference Centre, Enugu. According to them, they were blind to party and would support Mbah on any political platform he chooses for his re-election.