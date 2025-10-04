Mbah Has Done More Than Enough To Deserve 2nd Tenure – Group

…As tomorrow’s Here Movement inaugurates Enugu East Zone Coordinators

A popular socio-political group in Enugu State, Tomorrow Is Here Movement, has declared that Governor Peter Mbah has done more than enough in his two years in office to deserve a second term in 2027, describing his performance as “unprecedented in the history of the state.”

The group made this assertion at the weekend during the inauguration of the Enugu East Senatorial District coordinators held at the prestigious Nike Lake Landmark Resort, Enugu.

The event attracted political leaders, private sector representatives, women’s groups, professional bodies and stakeholders from the six local government areas that make up the senatorial zone.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Patron of the Enugu East Zone, Alhaji Friday Sani, commended the governor for transforming Enugu into a model state through his visionary and people-centred projects.

According to him, the Tomorrow Is Here Movement is resolute in its mission to ensure Mbah’s re-election to the Lion Building to consolidate the ongoing transformation.

“Governor Mbah has shown that nothing is impossible for leaders who are truly committed to service. The level of development witnessed in just two years—especially in the agriculture and industrial sectors—has made him the best performing governor in the country,” Sani said.

He highlighted the governor’s strides in transforming agriculture from subsistence to industrial scale, citing the establishment of 260 farm estates, the procurement of hundreds of tractors, and wide-ranging support for farmers as tangible evidence of Mbah’s commitment to economic diversification and food security.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Movement, Chief Tony Okonkwo, said the group was taking deep roots across the 260 electoral wards of the state, spreading the message of good governance and performance-driven leadership of the governor.

He charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to mobilise across political parties and communities to sustain the momentum for Mbah’s return in 2027 to enable him to continue the good work of the administration.

The Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Engr. Ezenta Ezeani lauded the governor for setting a new benchmark for leadership in Nigeria, noting that Enugu has become a reference point for good governance.

“Within two years in office, Governor Mbah’s achievements are being compared with those who spent eight years in power. People are amazed at his speed and quality of delivery. Yet, the governor insists that the best is yet to come,” Ezeani enthused. He urged members of the movement to see themselves as “missionaries of continuity,” emphasising that Mbah’s performance has already simplified their mobilisation task.

On his part, the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Engr. Beloved-Dan Anike, said local government chairmen in the state had aligned with the governor’s disruptive and visionary leadership model. He praised the movement for its foresight and reiterated his council’s readiness to complement the governor’s agenda.

“Governor Mbah has changed the narrative in Enugu East by constructing 27 roads simultaneously — something unheard of in the history of the state,” Anike stated, adding “We’re training 100 youths in the aviation sector, the first batch had been issued with certificates, covering 5,000 residents under the Universal Health Coverage, and provided free WAEC registration for over 1,700 families. The governor’s example inspires us to deliver more.”

Also speaking, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, PDP Chairman of Enugu East Zone; Hon. Ejike Jude, member representing Igboeze North Constituency; and Hon. Nkiru Ugwuagu, Deputy Chairman of Ezeagu LGA, who described the Tomorrow Is Here Movement as a grassroots platform designed to sensitise and mobilise citizens on the transformative achievements of the Mbah administration.

They cited the governor’s investments in smart schools, healthcare facilities, water reticulation, road networks, and youth empowerment as clear indicators of a government focused on sustainable development.

The highlight of the event was the formal inauguration of the zonal coordinators, who pledged to immediately commence grassroots mobilisation and ensure overwhelming support for Mbah’s re-election come 2027.