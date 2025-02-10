Mbah Hails Enugu East LG Chair’s Human Capital Devt Programme

Share

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has commended the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Beloved Dan Anike, for his empowerment programme, which aims to equip youth with technological skills, foster entrepreneurship, promote scholarship, and improve employability among young people in the council area.

In his remarks at the inauguration/flag off ceremony for its human capital development programme held weekend at the council headquarters, Nkwo Nike, the governor, praised the council chairman for the wonderful initiative aimed at preparing the youth to embrace their future and compete favourably with their peers in other climes.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to economic participation, job creation, and transitioning the state to a tech-driven economy, stating that he will not back down from his disruptive innovation agenda.

“Governor Mbah is a big advocate of education, and we are always pleased to hear about significant advances in education. We are delighted to visit such places and share in the joy of our students and our community.

Dr. Peter Mbah is deeply committed to education, and education is central to all we do. “I would like to recognise the Chairman of Enugu East, Pastor Beloved Dan Anike for all his amazing work.

This Mayor is as innovative as Dr. Mbah. He has aligned with the vision of this government. We are delighted by the innovative work you do. This is one of the several things you promised to do, and we are seeing all the innovations,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the council chairman, Pastor Anike said the human capital development programme was a bold and strategic investment in education, tech and innovation, as well as preparing the youth for global relevance, adding that it was designed to align with Africa’s demographic advantage and ensure that the council contributes skilled professionals, digital entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to the evolving global economy.

The highlights of the event were the presentation and award of cheques for the payment of WAEC fees for 1, 700 students in Enugu East Local Government Area, payment of bursaries to 500 undergraduates, postgraduate study grants to 100 students, and award of scholarships to 100 medical, law and software engineering studies, among other registrations and awards.

