Mbah Hails DSS Over High-Profile Kidnap Suspect’s Arrest

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for arresting 5 high-profile kidnappers operating in forests across the Coal City State.

Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed that, acting on credible intelligence, DSS operatives on Wednesday traced the suspects to their hideouts in two separate locations within the state.

Speaking in confidence with this platform, a dependable source said, “The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing Udi LGA and other parts of the State.

“The kidnappers confessed that they collected huge sums of money as ransom from victims’ relatives.”

It was further gathered that the other three, who are key members of another kidnap gang, were arrested on Friday in the state capital.

“Among the items recovered at the point of arrest where the suspects were hibernating included large sums of money, being proceeds of their illicit activities, lethal weapons and other dangerous objects.

“The Governor, having been briefed on details of the notorious gangs, and in recognition of the covert nature of Service, however restrained from further specifics.

“He noted that DSS, in conjunction with the military, police and other security agencies as well as the State owned Forest Guards have emplaced measures for continuous crackdown on other fleeing gang members as well as raid their hideouts and camps in the forests.”

