November 18, 2024
Mbah Hails Chidinma For Emerging Miss Universe 1st Runner-Up

Governor Peter Mbah has congratulated Enugu Stateborn Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, on her emergence as the first runner up at the Miss Universe 2024 Pageant in Mexico, saying she had demonstrated the perseverance and courage for which the people of the state were known.

Mbah, who had earlier received Miss Onwe Adetshina in October and appointed her the state’s brand ambassador also thanked Nigerians and the world for rallying behind her in her chequered journey to the pageant.

He said: “Congratulations to Miss Universe Nigeria and Enugu State Brand Ambassador, Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, our pride from Amurri, Nkanu West LGA, on emerging as the 1st Runner-Up at the Miss Universe 2024 Pageant in Mexico!

“Chidimma’s incredible journey and outstanding performance have filled us with immense pride, reaffirming the resilience, brilliance, and determination that define Ndi Enugu.

“Against all odds, she has made Enugu and Nigeria shine brightly on the world stage, and we could not be prouder of her.”

