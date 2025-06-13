Mbah Hails Amuka At 90, Charges Younger Journalists To Follow His Example

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in celebrating media mogul and publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Prince Sam Amuka, on his 90th birthday, charging younger journalists to emulate him.

Mbah, in a congratulatory message to Amuka on his verified X handle @PNMbah on Friday, said the nonagenarian represented the best of Nigeria’s media industry.

He also hailed the veteran journalist on the conferment on him of the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON, by President Bola Tinubu, describing it as a fitting tribute to a man who had given his all to his chosen career and nation building.

“I congratulate a man who many call Sad Sam, but who in reality dedicated himself to drawing away sadness from men. Through his years as a newspaper columnist, he navigated life issues with a biting sarcasm that confounded perpetrators of evil and brought comfort to others.

“I celebrate an icon and a perfect gentleman, who is not only a media giant, but has also nurtured giants through his mentorship.

“His establishment of Vanguard with a motto of better life for the people was for him a continuation of using the media space to enthrone good.

“For a man, who refuses to celebrate himself despite the opportunities available to him, it is only proper that those who he has positively affected have chosen the occasion of his 90th birthday to celebrate his positive passion for mankind,” he stated.

Concluding, he added, “Amuka is indeed worthy of the national honour for his immense contributions to national development and the positive influence he has had in shaping minds through the power of the press.

“I enjoin younger journalists to draw lessons of integrity, resilience, and service from his life.

“It is in this light that I wish Uncle Sam a happy birthday and also many more years of good health and continued impact.”

