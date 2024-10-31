Mbah Flags-Off Multiple Roads In Nkanu East, West LGAs

Share

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, yesterday, flagged-off the construction of multiple road projects totalling 78.85km in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local govern- ments of the state.

At Amodu in Nkanu West LGA, Governor Mbah performed the symbolic groundbreaking for the 9.30km Amodu-Akpugo Road, 5km Amagu-Atakwu-Akegbe Ugwu-Akpasha Road, and 3.12km Obuofia-Obeagu-Akegbe Ugwu Road totalling 17.32km.

Also, at Nara in Nkanu East LGA, the governor flagged-off the construction of the 12.96km Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road, 7km Nomeh-Oduma Road, 7.20km Mburubu-Nkereffi Road, 9km Nara-Nkerefi Road, 9.7km Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Ugbawka Road, 8.67km Akpawfu-Akpugo-Amagunze Road with a spur to Umuoma Onicha, and 6.90km Isiogbo Nara-Isu Road, all totalling 61.43km.

Speaking, Mbah said: “In the last few days, we have flagged off about 90km of roads and bridges across these various local governments.

Today, we are here to again perform this all important event of the flag off. What you see here at this location may just be project signage indicating a few kilometres of road, but in actual terms, we are here to flag-off the construction of about 90km of roads in both Nkanu East and Nkanu West.

But we cannot just go to all the roads one after the other. “We equally understand that if we are trying to attract cottage industries in our various rural areas, we must, as a matter of urgency, ensure that we have wide and paved roads.

“These roads are not only going to seamlessly connect Nkanu East to the West, but also Aninri LGA, and Ebonyi State,” he stated.

The governor assured the people that he looked forward to commissioning the roads in a few months’ time. “We want to assure you that we are not in the business of abandoning projects. We cannot take up projects that we have not budgeted for and projects that we have not secured funding for.

We are equally particular about timelines because we have no tolerance for cost and time overrun. We freeze the cost, we freeze the timeline. We agreed with the contractors on when to deliver and if they fail to deliver, they will pay us liquidated damages.”

Share

Please follow and like us: