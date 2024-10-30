Mbah Flags-Off Construction Of 44km Amah-Eke–Oghe-Iwoloolo-Umulokpa Road

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has flagged off the construction of the 44.8km Amah-Eke–OgheIwolo-Olo-Umulokpa Road, traversing the Udi, Ezeagu and Uzo-Uwani Local Government Areas (LGAs) and also with a spur from Akama Oghe to Aguobuowa, to open the economic corridors of the state.

Performing the groundbreaking at Eke, Udi LGA, on Tuesday, Mbah stressed that the flag-off was also a symbolic event for the numerous other roads awarded in Enugu West Senatorial District, noting that beyond Umulokpa, his administration had equally awarded the contract to make it possible for the people to travel seamlessly from Adani and connect to Nsukka.

“What you see is asphalt and well-paved road that we will have here, but what I see when I do this flag-off or when I go for commissioning is a $30bn economy.

I am also seeing the eradication of poverty. I am seeing an enhanced human welfare and capital development. These are essentially what good roads do for you beyond ease of movement and reduction in travel time.”

