Mbah Flags Off Construction Of 300-bed Enugu Int’l Hospital

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has flagged off the construction of a 300-bed Enugu International Hospital, saying the project, when completed, would make the state the hub of medical tourism in West Africa.

He also said that the hospital would help to reverse the flow of medical tourism out of the country. Performing the groundbreaking of the state-ofthe-art multi-specialty hospital project in Enugu city yesterday, Governor Mbah stressed that the state was targeting a substantial share of the overseas medical tourism market estimated to be more than $1 billion annually.

He disclosed that topnotch health professionals living in diaspora were already engaging the state government on areas of collaboration in the health sector, saying the state is open for investment, business and partnership.

“The Enugu International Hospital is going to be equipped with the stateof-the art facilities and we intend to attract top-notch professionals. We intend to work with our sons and daughters overseas who are interested in coming to express their professionalism on our soil.

So, we’ll be taking this opportunity to remind them to come back and know that this place is open for them with the best state-of-the-art facilities they can get anywhere in the world,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, ex tolled the governor over the ongoing revolution in the healthcare sector, saying 260 Type 2 and nine Type 3 primary healthcare hospitals undergoing intervention at the primary health level, 22 secondary healthcare facilities receiving cutting-edge attention, with Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) and the University of Medical and Applied Sciences Teaching Hospital (SUMASTH) as tertiary hospitals, in addition to the international hospital in the state.

On the part of the contractor, the Chief Executive Officer of Tanit Medical Engineering, Anthony Nader, promised that the company would deliver the project in record time.

