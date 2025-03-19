Mbah Flags Off Construction Of 141 Urban Roads In Enugu

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday, flagged off the construction of 141 urban roads across 13 zones of the state capital, insisting residents of the city and Enugu State deserved nothing but the best.

The beneficiary zones are Abakpa, Achara Layout, Asata, Awkunanaw, Coal Camp, Independence Layout, New Haven, Old GRA, Thinkers Corner, Trans-Ekulu, and Uwani.

Performing the symbolic flag-off at Ologo under Coal Camp Zone Enugu North LGA and Monaque Avenue in Awkunanaw Zone, Enugu South LGA, Mbah explained that the roads were part of his administration’s vision to eradicate poverty, grow Enugu State’s economy to $30 billion and make the state a premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and for living.

“For me, this is not about putting a black pavement on our roads. What I see is empowering our women and making sure that we create a platform for them to generate wealth.

Do not forget that our commitment is to eradicate poverty, and we know that we cannot just wish the eradication of poverty into existence. We need to do the necessary things required by the government to ensure that we have zero hunger.

We know what critical infrastructure like roads do for our communities. “We know that it will ensure that those that are doing business have more patronage, and even those living here will no longer have to spend so much on transportation because the cost of transportation will reduce.

If a Keke (commercial tricycle) man that is supposed to carry you knows he will drive on a good road, he will charge you less. What that does is that it provides you more disposable income and thereby chasing poverty away from our community,” he stated.

The governor explained that the 141 roads had been organised into 17 lots to ensure completion in the next three months, assuring that funds had been provided, while due diligence was done on the contractors to ensure that the jobs were awarded to capable hands only.

