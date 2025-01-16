Mbah Extols Gallantry, Sacrifices Of Officers

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has extolled the bravery and sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces and veterans, saying that the nation owed them eternal gratitude.

Mbah recognised and appreciated in a special way the role of the Armed Forces in the peace and security that currently prevail in the state.

Mbah spoke during the ceremonies to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in the state capital yesterday.

He said: “Our debt of gratitude to you is eternal – not just one felt for a day. For us, this debt of gratitude is not mere lip service. It is a debt we are obligated to repay, because yours have been a career of lifelong service to the nation.

“Yours have been a career dedicated to keeping us safe – sometimes at the risk of your lives.

“The cenotaphs across the country are stark reminders of the price that our armed forces personnel have been paying, from colonial times to the present day.”

Share

Please follow and like us: