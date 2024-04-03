Mbah Extols Enugu Speaker, Says Executive legislative Relationship Yielding Results

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has extolled the virtues of the state’s Speaker, Uche Ugwu, saying the lawmaker represented uncommon legislative qualities and astute character that endeared him to his constituents and the people of the state in general through his robust leadership of the 8th Assembly.

The governor, who further hailed the cordial relationship that exists between the executive arm and the legislative arm of government in the state, added that the relationship has translated into the provision of dividends of democracy for the people in terms of growth and development. Governor Mbah, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, made the remark, yesterday, at an event marking the thanksgiving mass and civic reception of the Speaker by his people of Okpatu, Udi North State Constituency, in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

“I want to inform the people of Okpatu and Udi in general that Enugu State Government and the House of Assembly have a robust symbiotic relationship. In the history of parliamentary relationship, I think this is about the most robust and smooth. There is no executive bill we sent to the House of Assembly that they did no pass after rigorous scrutiny and debate, nor did they not pass it in record time. I am using this opportunity from a grateful government to thank the House of Assembly and particularly the Speaker that is providing the leadership.

We need that stability for us to keep on in our job of fulfilling the promises we made to you. So, we are grateful to the speaker and all the members of the House,” the governor said, adding: “I want to tell you that we’re witnessing a revolution in development that we have never seen before and I can attest to this fact that it has started. And I am making a firm commitment on behalf of our governor and the government he leads that we will not let Enugu State down,” he reassured.