Mbah: Enugu Ranks Among Safest States In Nigeria

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday said Enugu remains among safest states in the country, irrespective of propaganda by peddlers of falsehood.

Mbah said the state had put proactive measures in place and invested in capacity to solve every single crime and bring the perpetrators to book. This was even as the Police in Isi-Uzo made arrests over the recent attack on Eha-Amufu farm settlements that left some persons dead.

Mbah spoke yesterday when he received in audience the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Abayomi Oladipo, at the Lion Building, Enugu.

Mbah said he was aware that his administration could not achieve the ambition to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion and position it as the premier destination for investment, business, tourism and living without security, hence his decision to invest huge resources and political will in fighting the scourge of insecurity from the outset.

He maintained that with the enormity of security infrastructure such as the Command and Control Centre, establishment of Distress Response Squad special police unit with over 150 security vehicles, installation of AI-enabled cameras across the state for surveillance, and other resources put in place, Enugu had acquired the capacity to not only prevent crimes, but also to solve them when they occur.

He said: “Enugu is the most secure city in the country, unarguably, save for people, who like to magnify things, and who believe that the security we enjoy in Enugu is disturbing them. “So, they like to sometimes conjecture things to somehow entertain their views or opinions.”

