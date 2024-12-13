Mbah Doing Excellent Work In Enugu –UK Envoy

Share

The United Kingdom has praised Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s development strides, saying he is doing well. The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria Gill Lever said this when she visited Mbah at Government House on Wednesday.

She also expressed the UK’s readiness to partner with the state government for the mutual benefit of both parties.

Lever also pledged her government’s commitment to building the human capital of the Enugu State Civil Service in line with Mbah’s effort to transition the state’s bureaucracy from manual to e-governance.

The envoy said: “I’m delighted to pay my very first visit to Enugu State. “I met the governor this afternoon. We had a very robust and thoughtful discussion about a number of issues.

“I commended him on the excellent work he is doing in your state – on infrastructure, on water and on sanitation, health, on business, and indeed on security, all of which are interlinked.

“So, I think he is doing an excellent job in serving the state very well. “We are very pleased to be partnering with the governor. We are looking for opportunities for mutual growth. We support his programmes.”

Mbah thanked the UK for its support for his administration, especially in its effort to migrate to e-governance. He said: “The recent one is the digital access training given to over 500 of our civil servants.

“That is coming quite handy and at the right time because we are just on the verge of transitioning from the manual ways of doing things.

“Second is also the economic part of it where we are now able to enhance the quality of services we provide to the people.

“The other thing it does is the fact that we can also become more accountable to the people because we can capture our revenue accurately and also curb the incidences of revenue leakages, increasing what is available to us to spend.”

