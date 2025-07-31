Mbah Determined To Develop Every Part Of Enugu –Quantity Surveyors

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors have lauded Enugu State Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s development strides in the state, saying the governor had shown the commitment to ensure that development and infrastructure reached every part of the state simultaneously.

The leadership and members of the Institute made their impression known yesterday during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, on the sidelines of their national workshop and the induction of newly qualified Quantity Surveyors at the International Conference Centre, in Enugu.

The workshop is themed: “Standardising Procurement Excellence and Efficiency Efficiency the Nigerian Bureau of Procurement’s Standard Bidding Documents.”

Speaking during the visit, which also had a former Chief of the Army Staff, Quantity Surveyor, Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtds) in attendance, the Institute’s President, Quantity Surveyor Kene Nzekwe, stressed that members “have continued to enjoy the security, ambience, and tranquility of this beautiful city.