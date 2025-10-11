Mbah Defection to APC Unsettles Enugu PDP 

The planned defection of the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently unsettling the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, as there is division between key politicians in the party.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Mbah will on Tuesday, October 14, defect to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While some chieftains in the party support the governor’s move, New Telegraph gathered that others seem aggrieved and vowed to remain in the PDP.

Folloing the announcement on Friday, the Enugu State APC had on Wednesday dissolved its Executive Committee to clear the path for Mbah’s defection to the party.

Addressing newsmen after his swearing-in at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday, the Enugu State APC caretaker Chairman noted that the state governor would defect to the ruling party with other lawmakers and key leaders across the state.

Nwoye said, “For the past 10 years, Enugu State has remained in opposition. But all that will change on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, when the governor will be declaring for the APC.

“And the governor is not coming alone. The governor is coming in with 260 ward councillors. They will be declaring with the governor. He will be coming in with the 24 members of the House of Assembly. He will be coming in with members of the National Assembly. He will also be coming with the entire Exco.

“Political evangelism has started. We went to the governor, and he has agreed to move with us into the APC. He is not coming alone, he is coming with the whole structure of Enugu PDP.”

“Where Enugu goes, the Southeast goes. Never again will opposition dominate our region. Governor Mbah has transformed Enugu in two years. Now, he will anchor APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the South-East,” he stated.

The Enugu State PDP Publicity Secretary, Chief Uchenna Obute, stated that

“We have made it known that Peter Mbah is our party. So, what else do you want me to tell you if somebody says the governor is his political party? It means that wherever he goes, there we go.”

However, he stated that Mbah had not formally informed the party leadership of his intention to leave the party.

A source within the governor’s circle said that the imminent move to APC may not happen as it has been predicted.