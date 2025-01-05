Share

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah has firmly declared an end to the sit-at-home orders previously enforced by non-state actors in the South East region.

Mbah who spoke on Saturday during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official visit to Enugu emphasized that residents of the state now carry out their daily activities freely, unimpeded by directives from separatist groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu’s visit to the region marked his first official tour of the South East since his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th president.

During the visit, the president commissioned several state government projects, including the 135-kilometer road network aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic development.

Speaking during the visits, Mbah said, “Our people go to work every day of the week, and we no longer take orders from non-state actors.

“Enugu is secure, and we are focused on building a progressive and united state.”

Also, the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre designed to monitor security breaches in real-time.lnwas commissioned by the president.

Governor Mbah expressed gratitude to the president for his support and reiterated his administration’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring a conducive environment for investors and residents alike.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the state and federal governments in driving socio-economic progress in the region.

The president’s visit shows the federal government’s commitment to addressing security challenges in the South East and fostering unity and development across Nigeria.

