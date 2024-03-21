Mbah Congratulates Ugwuanyi @60

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, yesterday congratulated his immediate predecessor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his 60th birthday anniversary. In a birthday message to the former House of Representatives member, Mbah, commended his service to humanity and his role in the development of the state.

The governor said by attaining 60 years of age Ugwuanyi “had earned a place in the club of illustrious statesmen”, adding that the former governor “worked tirelessly for peace and justice in Enugu State”. Mbah further said: “As you celebrate the diamond age, I offer my warmest felicitations to you on behalf of the government and people of Enugu State.

“At 60, you have clearly distinguished yourself as an eminent member of the illustrious club of statesmen. “You have also acquitted yourself very creditably in our state’s journey to greatness and in selfless service to humanity.

“Your remarkable work ethics, unassuming dispositions, and tireless commitment to peace, justice, and a better life for Ndi Enugu will always remain inspirational and perpetually engraved in the sands of time. “Therefore, on your special day, I celebrate your service to Ndi Enugu and humanity and pray to God to grant you long life, good health, and the grace to continue on the path of excellence.”