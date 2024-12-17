""" """

December 17, 2024
Mbah Commits N2bn To Upgrade Enugu Teaching Hospital, Student Hostels

Anambra State Governor Peter Mbah has announced a significant investment of over N2 billion to upgrade the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) and address accommodation shortages through the construction of student hostels.

The governor made this known during a Town Hall meeting themed “Governance Issues: The Journey So Far,” where he engaged with the state’s Students’ Union leadership.

Mbah emphasized his administration’s focus on transforming education at all levels, from primary to tertiary institutions. He revealed plans to build Smart Schools for primary and secondary students while introducing innovation and experiential learning programs for tertiary education.

Mbah said: “At ESUTH alone, we have committed over N2 billion to enhance its infrastructure.”

He also underlined the government’s efforts to elevate the standard of education and healthcare in the state. The governor disclosed ambitious plans to construct 17 Smart Green Secondary Schools by 2025.

