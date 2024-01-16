Mbah commends, pledges support for Armed Forces

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices, including the supreme sacrifice paid by members of the armed forces, saying that the Enugu State Government would continue to support them in their efforts to make the country safe. Mbah, who assured that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes would not be in vain, however, urged Nigerians to eschew all expressions of hate and acts of violence and insecurity. He stressed that only by so doing would the country truly reciprocate the gallantry of the servicemen and honour the memory of those who paid the supreme price in the service of the fatherland. The governor gave the commendations and assurances at the laying of wreaths and parade at the Okpara house, Enugu, to conclude the series of events marking this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said: “As we are all aware, the Remembrance Day celebration is an annual event to honour the memory of the brave men and women of the Armed Forces, who have paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure that we and countless others across the globe can continue to live in freedom. “These selfless men and women whom we remember, and honor today gave their lives in operations ranging from the Nigerian Civil War and the numerous internal security operations across the country today to various peacekeeping operations in places as far as Chad, Somalia, Sudan, Liberia, Sierra Leone and many others.

“The sacrifices of these our dear departed defenders are most certainly not lost on us, and our only responsibility as the beneficiaries of their great labour of love can only be to ensure that their high price is ultimately not paid in vain. “Consequently, we must constantly rededicate ourselves to the duty of maintaining peace and security across our great Nation, not only by eschewing all expressions of hate or acts of violence and insecurity, but also by supporting our brothers and sisters in the security agencies.”