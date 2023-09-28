Mbah Calls For Religious Harmony, Patriotism

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called on Nigerians to learn to coexist peacefully regardless of their religious beliefs, adding that doing so would promote peace and accelerate the country’s development.

In an Eid-el-Maulud message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Dan Nwomeh, Governor Mbah congratulated the Muslim community in the state, Nigeria and throughout the world as they celebrated the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Mbah urged the Muslim Ummah to always exhibit the same humility, empathy and sympathy for the poor and needy as exhibited by Prophet Muhammad, and to not let the lessons of Eid-el-Maulud slip from their minds.

He urged the populace to embrace the spirit of patriotism by assisting government initiatives both locally and nationally.