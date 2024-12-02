Mbah Bags Trailblazer Award As Eniff 2024 Wraps Up In Grand Style

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has been bestowed with Trailblazer Award, as the 5th edition of the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF) ended in grand style at the weekend with presentation of awards to best films and institutional collaborators.

The award was in recognition of his administration’s effort to create a conducive environment for the Nigerian film industry to thrive in the state and for his partnership that saw to the success of the 5th edition ENIFF.

This was even as the governor said that his administration was putting necessary infrastructure and conducive environment in place to ensure that Nollywood returns to its home, Enugu.

Represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Barr. Ugochi Madueke, Mbah stressed that the creative and tourism industries were key in his administration’s effort to grow the state’s economy from $4.4billion to $30billion.

He said: “We were quite intentional when we promised Ndi Enugu that we would grow our economy to become among the top three in the country in terms of GDP.”

