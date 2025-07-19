Mbah Backs State Police, Rotational Presidency

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has expressed strong support for the ongoing constitutional amendment process, urging the National Assembly to use the opportunity to address longstanding demands for equity and inclusion, particularly in the South-East region.

He specifically advocated for the establishment of state police, rotational presidency, and the creation of an additional state in the South-East geopolitical zone.

Governor Mbah made these calls on Friday evening while receiving the South-East Zonal Committee on Constitution Review of the House of Representatives, led by Hon. George Ozodinobi, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu. The visit was ahead of the zonal public hearing scheduled for Saturday at the International Conference Centre.

Describing the visit as both “timely and symbolic,” Mbah highlighted Enugu’s rich legislative history, noting that the Eastern Regional House of Assembly began sitting in the city as far back as the 1940s.

“You truly cannot talk about the evolution of legislative activities in this country without talking about Enugu,” the governor said. He emphasized that the constitution is a living document that must reflect the collective will and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“We believe that some items in the constitution should be revisited. For equity and inclusivity, the South-East should be accorded an additional state so we can experience a true sense of belonging,” he said.

Mbah also called for a rotational presidency to ensure all regions of the country have a fair opportunity to lead. “This will allow parts of the country that have felt excluded to also have that opportunity. It is a necessary step toward unity and national cohesion,” he added.

Additionally, he pushed for affirmative action to promote gender inclusion through the creation of additional legislative seats for women.

On the issue of security, Governor Mbah reiterated his administration’s firm support for the establishment of state police, describing it as a “non-negotiable necessity” amid Nigeria’s escalating security challenges.

“If you look at the intractable security situation in the country today, empowering the states to address them directly is imperative. The creation of state police is one initiative I believe hardly any state will oppose,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Hon. Ozodinobi commended Governor Mbah for his visionary leadership and infrastructural development in Enugu State.

“Your achievements are monumental. We’ve followed your progress over the past two years. Before now, people were leaving Enugu, but today they are coming back to invest. You are walking your talk,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the Constitution Review Committee’s commitment to capturing the genuine yearnings of Nigerians across all regions.

“We are here not just for Enugu, but for the entire South-East. Issues like state police and state creation will be extensively discussed tomorrow. We are here to listen,” he concluded.