Mbah At 53: Enugu’s Journey On Road Less Travelled

When in April 2024, a syndicate – faculty and participants in the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 of the National Institute of Security and Strategic Studies (NISS) drawn from 26 agencies of five African countries – Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Chad and Rwanda – visited the Southeast zone to understudy the state of security affairs and draw strategic comparisons with their experiences (past and present), the West Africa security chiefs left some indelible impressions consequent upon the observation in Enugu.

Led by the directing NISS staff and syndicate supervisor, Bolarinwa Adekunle, the security team gave a graphic disconcerting observation of the situation of security affairs in 2022 and what it was in April 2024 – less than a year after Governor Peter Mbah assumed office as the state’s security chief.

Blending a panoramic imagery of a radical shift from the dreadful state of the past where renegade non-state actors held sway, unleashed reign of terror and laid siege on the nooks and crannies of the east to a state of freedom, Adekunle had this to say: “I came to Enugu in 2022 as a participant of this prestigious course. We arrived in Enugu on a Sunday, and on Monday, we were made to stay in our hotel. We could not go anywhere.

But, today, the situation is not the same.” Simple as the terse statement might appear, the coming of Mbah into office as governor was a defining moment not just among residents of Enugu State but the span of the Southeast enclave. The Mbah administration witnessed a state under suffocation and under the jugular of criminals who dictated the way of life of the people.

It was an excruciating experience that the memory continues to haunt survivors. Life was shut down. Government appeared to have lost the grip of authority to the rampaging marauders. Schools were under lockdown. The once burgeoning economy – market, industry, tourism – got smothered.

People lived in perpetual fear. It’s a nightmare that even the relics of the Bi- afra war would not compare. And then came in quick succession the deafening silence of the inglorious sit-at-home where citizens and residents were forced to shudder and crouch under their bed for safety.

The situation seemingly appeared irre- deemable dotted with daily gunshots. Hun- dreds of innocent civilians and operatives were abruptly cut short. Authorities were undermined and even cringed in cowardice for safety across the East.

Regardless, sit-athome orders were issued at the draconian whims and caprices of criminals; some of whom issued these orders from faraway foreign lands. Paralysed with fear, residents could only blow muted trumpets while maintaining unquestionable obedience to the dictates of the miscreants.

Across the cities, towns and streets were the trail of the felons – silent streets deserted like ghost towns where war had consumed every breathing flesh. In his 1920’s The Second Coming, the Irish poet, W.B Yeats, painted the gory atmosphere that bedevilled the East.

“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.” It was in this state of confusion and anarchy that Mbah came in as governor.

Dismayed by the reigns of terror, he proclaimed as unacceptable the continuous mortgage of lives of the citizens. He was resolute and committed to flourishing out the hydra-headed monster and put an end to their rampage.

But like people long subjugated and mentally coerced by their tormentors, the decision to wrestle and “escort” the monsters out of the state and by extension, the Southeast zone, was resisted.

They had accepted their fate of continuous whimpering. Mbah’s decision was very unpopular and the road he had decided to tread was the road less travelled.

In 1915, Robert Lee Frost, an American poet, published his well celebrated poem, ‘The Road Not Taken’, where he narrated how sojourners defined their journey of life. Competing and often conflicting choices are presented amidst uncertainty.

The average human being is known to take the easy and popular path that resonates with peers and countrymen often borne out of the rave of the moment.

In Mbah’s governing philosophy, he is known as an unapologetic – unrepentant, rightly added, nonconformist who defied conventions in his uncanny path to dismantling traditions of inefficiency through his disruptive innovation mantra.

In May 2023, Mbah mounted the rostrum as a new governor offering inaugural speech, and one take away on the lips of every listener and watch- er was the “business unusual” phrase.

When he commenced the radical archi- tectural departure which began to disrupt the webs of underdevelopment, the conser- vative society was befuddled, questioning and grappling to unravel the riddles the ad- ministration was demonstrating.

Months later, the recondite administrative reforms began to set the pace for an unprecedented optimism. With the security restructuring, enabled by the deployment of technology to pre-empt, thwart and eliminate crime the state escorted criminal renegades out of the state.

Sit-at-home became a memory consigned to the past. Life burgeons again! Economy, education, investment, infrastructure, and most importantly, emancipation from psychological slavery all became a dream fulfilled.

That was the road less travelled that was taken by Mbah. A sacrifice only few would make in the country. On Sunday, March 16, I was at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Independence Layout, Enugu, for the Holy Mass.

During the homily, the priest announced the communique issued by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria at its 1st Plenary held between March 8 and 14 in Abuja. The communique made some consequential observations on the state of the nation and called on the governments at all levels to prioritise security and safety of the citizens.

Of interest was the tacit commendation of Enugu State over its security reengineering which led to the deployment of high technology to fight crimes and guarantee life of the people.

When the governor embarked on this journey, which today had attracted several states to Enugu to understudy the security infrastructure, it was, for many, a tall dream.

Importing the American modern security system which is tech-driven and AI-enabled in gathering intelligence was probably the height of the road less travelled and which would never have been taken by many leaders – Mbah did. That was daring audacity of courage. Born March 17, 1972, Mbah, has contin- ued to receive encomiums from Nigerians, especially among his people, as he marks 53rd birthday anniversary.

His life-transforming projects are now left to speak for themselves. Different sections of the society are pouring in their tributes, describing the young governor as a man of many qualities, shattering the barriers of leadership and doing the seemingly impossible through his mantra of disruptive innovation which he introduced into governance.

