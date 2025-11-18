Mbah Approves Promotions For Civil Servants

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has approved this year’s promotion for qualified civil servants. The Enugu State Civil Service Commission (ESCSC) Chairman Robinson Odo, who announced the development in a circular to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), praised the governor for consistently prioritising workers’ welfare.

He said the approval was a timely boost to the administration’s reforms aimed at building a productive, technology-driven civil service. According to him, senior officers on Grade Level 12 and above will undertake a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for their promotion assess ment.

Odo said the introduction of the CBT aligns with Mbah’s e-governance agenda and the digital upskilling programmes recently coordinated by the Office of the Head of Service and the Office of the Governor on SMEs and Digital Economy. He said: “This marks a new chapter in our promotion system. “By adopting CBT for senior officers, the governor is reinforcing transparency, accountability and improved productivity.

“He has always emphasised digital literacy, and this exercise further demonstrates that he is committed to modernising the service.” He noted that the approval would excite civil servants and encourage them to commit themselves even more diligently to their responsibilities, knowing that the administration places a high premium on merit and career progression.

Odo also praised the governor for creating a supportive environment for workers through improved welfare initiatives, regular payment of salaries, and continuous professional development programmes. He said these efforts were already yielding positive results as productivity levels and service delivery standards across MDAs continued to rise.