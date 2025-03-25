Mbah Approves Promotion, Conversion Of 2,061 Civil Servants

Share

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has approved the promotion and conversion of 2,061 civil servants, who participated in the 2024 promotion and conversation exercises in the state.

This was even as elated civil servants in the state expressed delight at the prioritisation of their welfare by the Mbah administration through the prompt payments of salaries and emoluments, improved working environment and capacity.

The development was disclosed by the Chairman of Enugu State Civil Service Commission (ESCSC), Mr. Robison Odo, yesterday.

He said: “The Executive Governor of the state recently gave his approval for the release of the promotion and conversion exercises of 2,061 officers who successfully partook in the 2024 promotion interviews.

“The promotion and conversion exercises affected officers from grade level 01 to grade level 17. “On our part, we will waste no time in implementing His Excellency’s approval.”

