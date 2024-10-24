Mbah Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage For Enugu Workers

Share

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugi State on Thursday approved the sum of N80,000 as the new minimum wage for the state’s workers.

Mbah who made this announcemment on his social media page noted that the minimum wage takes effect immediately.

“Today, I’m happy to announce a new minimum wage for workers in Enugu state,

“Reflecting our fidelity to their welfare in regard to which we’ve been resolutely committed.

“We’ve approved the sum of 80,000 Naira to take immediate effect as the new minimum wage in Enugu State,” he wrote

