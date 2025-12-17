Mbah Appoints New Commissioners, Board Chairmen, Senior Officials

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has approved a fresh round of appointments into key positions in the state government, naming new commissioners, board chairmen, executive secretaries, managing directors and other senior officials.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia.

According to the statement, Barrister Osinachi Nnajieze and Dr. C. O. C. Egumgbe have been appointed as Commissioners-designate.

Their names have been forwarded to the Enugu State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

In other senior appointments, Mr. Kenechukwu Nnamani was named Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority (ENSIDA), while Mr. James Chukwuemeka Mbah was appointed Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board. Dr. Eric Oluedo was appointed Executive Secretary of the Local Government Staff Pensions Board, Mrs. Sylvia Onwubuemeli was named Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Library Board, and Mr. Monday Diamond Ani was appointed State Coordinator of the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).

Mbah also approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB). Hon. Afam Nnaji was appointed as Member One, Dr. Mrs. Uche Eze as Member Two, Dr. Mrs. Oge Uka as Member Four, Mrs. Rita Chimaobi Ihemeje as representative of Enugu West Senatorial District, Mrs. Justina Ugwu as representative of Enugu North Senatorial District, Dr. Nnenna Ogbonna as representative of Enugu East Senatorial District, Mr. Theophilus Nweke as representative of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Mrs. Juliet Ifesinachi Ani as representative of the State Women Group, while Dr. Luke Ohabuenyi Ezema was appointed Secretary of the Board.

Further appointments include Dr. Mrs. Nneka Onyebuchi and Mr. Patrick Onwe as members of the Post Primary Schools Management Board. Barrister Nwabueze Ugwu was appointed Chairman of the Governing Council of the Enugu State College of Education Technical, while Chief Nwabueze Nnamani was named Board Chairman of the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation.

Mr. Richard Onaga was appointed Managing Director of the Enugu State Waste Management Agency, and Hon. Bob Itanyi was named Managing Director of the Enugu State Transport Company. Barrister Richard Agu was appointed Board Chairman of Enugu Air, while USA Igwesi was named Board Chairman of the New Enugu Smart City Development Authority.

Other appointments include Chika Igwesi as Chairman of the Enugu State Road Maintenance and Development Agency, Chidera Odo as Chairman of the Enugu State Roads Fund, and Barrister Manfred Nzekwe as Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Roads Fund. Dr. John Egbo was appointed Managing Director of the Enugu East Zone Transport Terminals, while Emeka Mamah was named Managing Director of the Enugu North Zone Transport Terminals. Rev. Chimaobi Aninwene was also appointed a member of the Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Professor Onyia stated that while the commissioners-designate will assume office after confirmation by the State House of Assembly, all other appointments take immediate effect.

The Governor urged the appointees to see their appointments as a call to service and to contribute meaningfully to the administration’s vision for rapid development and good governance in Enugu State.