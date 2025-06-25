Mbah Appoints Eagles Goalie Enugu State Ambassador

Share

The Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday received the Super Eagles and Udinese FC goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu.

Okoye, a native of Enugu State, expressed excitement at returning to his roots and announced plans to launch a charitable foundation and establish a football academy in the state.

He said these initiatives aimed to give back to society, inspire young talents, and nurture future stars. “I’m truly excited to be back home. Enugu is my origin, and I carry it with pride everywhere I go.

I look forward to giving back by setting up a foundation for humanitarian causes and a football academy to mentor and train aspiring players,” he said.

Responding, Governor Mbah commended Okoye for making Enugu State proud on the national and international stage.

He applauded the goalkeeper’s commitment to youth development and announced that the state government would appoint him as an Ambassador of Enugu State, describing him as a role model who would inspire young people, particularly pupils in the state’s Smart Green Schools.

