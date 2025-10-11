Mba Set To Dump Pdp As Yilwatda Tasks Apc Members On Loyalty

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentewa Yilwatda on Friday told the caretaker committee of the party in Enugu State that leadership position of the party is a burden.

The National Chairman stated this at the National Secretariat of the party, while discussing plans to receive the governor of the state, Mr. Peter Mbah next week.

The party had within the week dissolved the state executive committee of the party, after which it set up a caretaker committee led by the former chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye. Addressing the caretaker committee members and members of the National Workings Committee (NWC), Yilwatda said,

“The task of building this party is for you to know that leadership is a responsibility. Leadership is a burden. Leadership is not a favour. Leadership is a weight. And that’s what we expect anybody who is taking leadership in APC to do.

“So, congratulations and at the same time the task that we expect so much from you. We know the challenges that we’re in, the need to rebuild the party, to keep the party, to refocus the party, to ensure that the party expands. “Expansion in terms of membership.

We want to see the number of people that we have in APC increase under your leadership. Not forgetting the members that we have in APC. You can’t throw away what you have because you want to go and get what you don’t have.

We must maintain our members, who have laboured, who have suffered, who have built the party, who have sustained. We are the building block of the party. We must be sustained, we must be kept, we must be nurtured, we must be honoured. That’s what keeps this party together.