Mba Meets Otti, Draws Security Template

Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State and Alex Otti of Abia State have met to develop a collaborative security framework while also advocating for the creation of state police and an additional state in the South East geopolitical zone.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting held in his office, Governor Alex Otti emphasized that his administration is committed to working closely with Enugu and other South East states to improve regional security.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Mbah for fostering cordial relations between Enugu and Abia states and described the visit Governor Mbah’s first official visit to Abia as significant.

“You know, we share boundaries. So, some of the things we discussed include ensuring that our people remain secure in these border areas,” Otti said. “If Governor Mbah succeeds in driving criminals out of Enugu, and we do nothing here, they will likely move into Abia. That’s why this kind of cooperation is crucial.”

Governor Otti reiterated his support for the establishment of state police, noting that many governors across the country share the same position. He expressed optimism that the Federal Government would adopt the proposal in due course.

He also backed the growing demand for the creation of an additional state in the South East, pointing out the region’s current disadvantage.

“The South East is the only geopolitical zone with fewer than six states. I am fully in support of the creation of one more state to correct this imbalance,” he stated.

Also speaking, Governor Peter Mbah said his visit was to exchange ideas with Governor Otti on issues of mutual interest, especially as both leaders share a private sector background and a strong commitment to improving the lives of their people.

He noted that because Enugu and Abia are in the same geopolitical zone and share borders, their policies inevitably have far-reaching implications for residents of both states.

“I came to discuss how we can continue to deliver better governance to our people. That’s essentially why I’m here to compare notes,” Mbah said.

“Our focus is on people-centered governance. Every project, every programme we implement must revolve around the people. I also came to commend Governor Otti for the remarkable work he is doing across sectors in Abia State. It’s something both our states have in common commitment to service.”