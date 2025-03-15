Mazzi’s latest single, Wait, set to inspire love, commitment

Share

Ezuata Matthew Audu, popularly known as Mazzi is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and aspiring legal professional. Hailing from Edo State, Nigeria, Mazzi who is currently studying International Law in Cyprus remains keen on blending his passion for justice with his deep-rooted love for music.

His debut single, “Duro,” released in January, is an inspirational and spiritual piece reflecting his personal battles and resilience in life. Despite facing rejection, discrimination, and multiple scams in the music industry, he remains unwavering in his pursuit of success.

Following up the success of his debut single he is set to drop a new single he titles Wait. He discloses the creative process as purely divine and points out that, “This song is about deep love, commitment, and the willingness to do anything for someone special more like the dream of finding true love.”

Mazzi’s music blends Afrobeat, soul, and inspirational sounds, creating a unique style that speaks to both the heart and the spirit. He is drawn to this genre because it allows him to express deep emotions, tell his story and connect with people on a real level. He adds that, “The energy of Afrobeat, the depth of soul, and the power of inspirational music all shape my sound, making it both uplifting and relatable.”

Asides the demands of music, Mazzi is a man of many talents but his unwavering determination and faith continues to drive him forward, establishing him as a rising force in both the legal and musical arenas. On what the future holds, he points out that, “In the next few years, I see my music evolving into a global force, reaching more people and making a lasting impact. I want to refine my sound, experiment with new styles, and collaborate with top artists worldwide. My goal is to break into the Nigerian limelight, dominate streaming platforms like Apple Music, and inspire millions with my story. No matter the challenges, I’ll keep pushing Mazzi possibility until it becomes a household name in the industry.”

