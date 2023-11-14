Mazzarri To Coach Osimhen At Napoli

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen has gotten a new coach as his club, Napoli, confirmed the signing of Walter Mazzarri as their manager for the rest of the season.

The former Inter Milan and Watford manager is about to sign a short-term deal to replace Rudi Garcia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

According to European transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will likely announce the changes today.

Napoli, who ended their 33-year Serie A title drought last season, have had a poor start to this campaign under Frenchman Garcia, who replaced Luciano Spalletti in the summer.

They are currently fourth in Serie A, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan, and Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Empoli was the last straw for Garcia.

Napoli have been searching for a replacement for Garcia since Sunday’s result and an early favourite was Igor Tudor, but talks were not successful.

The 62-year-old Mazzarri, who previously spent four years as Napoli’s coach from 2009 to 2013, will be given a seven-month contract to see out the rest of this season.

The Italian also previously handled Inter Milan, Watford, Sampdoria, Torino and Cagliari.

Mazzarri won the Coppa Italia with Napoli in 2011/2012 and led them to second place in Serie A the following season.