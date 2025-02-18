Mazi Gburugburu’s Factor: Insight Into What To Expect As Former APC Lawmaker, Officials Quit Party

Share

Politicians have always found reasons, some may say, flimsy excuses, for delectations or resignations, as most of them ascribe their crosscarpeting to the deep divisions and fractionalisation within the party. Such fragmentation where it truly exists usually makes it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interests of party members, and the people.

However, in the case of the trio of Hon. Blyden Amajirionwu; a party chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ngor Okpala LGA and its representative during the 9th Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Cajetan Duke; State Publicity Secretary of the APC, and Uchechukwu Nelson Nwosu (Ph.D.), State Legal Adviser of the party, what are the cogent reasons for resigning their positions in a state where the ruling party is not divided, and is still very much intact under the leadership of Sen. Hope Uzodimma?

While they have rights to political associations and affiliations; ironically, reading through the press release issued by Okenze (Hon.) Blyden Amajirionwu (Ksm) alongside the other two officials of the ruling party, none of them cited political crisis or division within the party given that it is simply about their personal interests, political survival, and realignment as ideology seems to be very far from Nigerian politicians.

While the Imo State offseason governorship election still tarries, what gave the trio such impetus to resign their membership of a ruling political party where they have established contacts, political associates and impressive reach to lobby for better political appointments or pursue government contracts if they had exercised some patience, gives one an insight into what is to come as The Mazi Gburugburu’s factor keeps resonating across the various wards and local government areas in Imo State.

Lately, the new conversation in the state has centred around Dr. Chima Amadi’s political trajectory; and such other firebrands, well established entrepreneurs and technocrats with verifiable sources of income from the private sector who seem to be a total departure from the old political order as ndi Imo are craving for a paradigm shift in governance, one with a defined direction order than the usual ‘Lagos Big Boys.’

The resignation of Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu and Cajetan Duke from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) into Mazi Gburugburu’s political family, a little known organisation before now, is a true testament to the powerful influence, leadership dexterity, political sagacity, rich contacts and strong grassroots appeal that Dr. Amadi, a new entrant into the Imo political landscape commands, as more government appointees and members of the ruling party in Imo APC, 4th Estate Reporters gathered, shall soon resign their positions and leave the party, in actualisation of their political ambition as the ongoing political merger arrangement is on top gear. Reading one alleged politically sponsored story by a certain Anselem Iwejuru, titled:

`Protest Erupts in Ngor-Okpala As Youths, Elders Reject Chima Amadi’s Governorship Ambition’, a story coming barley 15 hours after the resignation of the three APC chieftains; is a reflection of political unease in some quarters as Dr. Amadi’s fast growing popularity and influence in the state can no longer be ignored in a critical analysis and objective assessment of the real contenders and pretenders jostling for the Douglas House, ahead 2027.

Hailing from Umuekwunne community in Ngor-Okpala LGA, Owerri zone, of Imo State, Dr. Chima Mathew Amadi, is rich, highly connected, an avid researcher, welltravelled scholar of international repute, London trained economist, political scientist, public policy expert, serial entrepreneur, and billionaire business maverick. He has continued to dot the Imo political space in recent times with his state wide political activities and consultations, warming his way into the hearts of the people at the grassroots.

While he is relatively unknown in the Imo political leadership discourse, his name rings a deafening bell among power brokers and political gladiators in Nigeria. ‘Mazi Gburugburu’, as he is popularly known by his numerous followers, supporters, and admirers, has a mastery of Nigeria’s politics as well as the dynamics, as he comes with a rather refreshing political ideology of social welfare for the people, empowering their minds to demand for good governance, and productively engaging the masses.

The Doctoral Fellow at the University of Warwick, United Kingdom, Amadi, no doubt, will pull a very big surprise to many as the weeks and months draw closer. He is among the political gladiators to watch out for in 2027; as the Imo political realignment movement has already started with the resignation of the three members of the ruling party – Amajirionwu, Nwosu, and Duke.

