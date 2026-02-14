The daughter of American boxing legend and show promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr., Maya Mayweather, has finally reacted to people who constantly bring up her privileged upbringing.

Addressing the issue recently, Maya made it clear she sees nothing wrong with the life her father built for her, questioning why people are upset that her dad reached a level of success where his children don’t have to work for money.

“My dad made it to the point where he doesn’t want his kids to work for money. Why are you mad? Wouldn’t you want the same?! want the same thing for my son. I don’t want him to ever have to work,” she said.

According to her, they often throw her wealthy background in her face as if it’s something negative. But she insisted there’s nothing wrong with a parent wanting financial freedom for their children.

She went further to suggest that the backlash may be rooted in envy.

“Why is that always thrown in my face like that’s such a bad thing? It’s not a bad thing. Y’all are just mad because y’all’s parents didn’t do that for y’all,” she added.

Her comments have since sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing that generational wealth is the ultimate goal, while others argue that hard work builds character regardless of financial status.

Still, Yaya remains unapologetic, standing firmly by her belief that providing a life of ease for one’s children is something to be proud of – not criticised.