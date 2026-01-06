Mayors Of Ebenesi Nnobi Empower 28 Entrepreneurs With N13.2m

A group of philanthropists under the auspices of ‘Mayors of Ebenesi Nnobi’ have empowered 28 upcoming indigenous entrepreneurs with N13.2 million to boost their small businesses.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiaries at Sir Pius Ufudo Complex Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Anambra State, the Chairman, ‘Mayors of Ebenesi Nnobi’, Chief Emeka Ikebeotu (Akukwesili Nnobi) said that the recipients who have their businesses domiciled in Nnobi community were carefully selected from the seven villages that make up Ebenesi quarters.

“These beneficiaries are not less privileged persons. They have their businesses here in our hometown. We want to help ensure that their businesses are doing better so that they can grow to become helpers to others.

“We started with these few number of people. They are 14 females and 14 males. The Chairmen of Umuona Amadunu, Ubaha, Ifite, Eziora, Umuru and Umuafor in collaboration with the screening committee selected 4 persons from each of the aforementioned villages.

“It will not reach everyone at once, but we started with those based at Nnobi here doing business or working as a Craftsman. Each of the male beneficiaries is going home with N500,000, while their female counterpart goes home with N300,000 each”, he said.