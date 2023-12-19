Mayorkun Vows Never To Perform In Calabar Again

Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has vowed never to perform in Calabar, Cross River State capital again.

Taking to his X page on Tuesday, the singer announced to his fans and followers that he wishes other artists coming into the city to perform “good luck.”

He wrote, “Calabar, You’ll probably never ever see me again, good luck to the other artists coming for your festivals tho.”

New Telegraph reports that Mayorkun who performed at an event in Calabar recently, was said to have been robbed during his stay there.

Some fans had also claimed that Mayorkun’s multi-million naira necklace was stolen in Calabar.

Meanwhile, singer Iyanya has reacted to the alleged robbery of his colleague, Mayorkun.

He appealed to whoever stole from Mayorkun to return the item and he would personally compensate the person.

Iyanya wrote, “My Calabar people, this is very bad for the peaceful people I know us to be. The government has brought my colleagues to entertain you, all you owe them is protection and great hospitality.

“If you know anyone who stole from my brother, please return it and I will personally compensate you. Drop it at The Grand Hotel. I will personally compensate you please.”