New Telegraph

April 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Mayorkun Hints On…

Mayorkun Hints On New Relationship

Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has hinted at being in a new romantic relationship.

It would be recalled that Mayorkun’s last publicly known relationship was with British model Cocainna.

However, in October 2023, the singer revealed that they had parted ways because their relationship did not work out.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, the music star said he is off the market and there is no chance for any other girl.

READ ALSO:

Mayorkun declined to reveal details about his partner, insisting that the public would know who she is in due time.

He said, “I am off the market. There is no chance for any other girl. I am not going to mention my partner’s name or give any details about her now.

“My fingers are crossed on that. But eventually, everyone will know her.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

2027: Atiku’s Camp Reacts To Okowa, Oborevwori Defection
Read Next

OG Thrillerz’ Third Song, ‘Bad Receiver’ Set For Release
Share
Copy Link
×