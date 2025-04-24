Share

Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has hinted at being in a new romantic relationship.

It would be recalled that Mayorkun’s last publicly known relationship was with British model Cocainna.

However, in October 2023, the singer revealed that they had parted ways because their relationship did not work out.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, the music star said he is off the market and there is no chance for any other girl.

READ ALSO:

Mayorkun declined to reveal details about his partner, insisting that the public would know who she is in due time.

He said, “I am off the market. There is no chance for any other girl. I am not going to mention my partner’s name or give any details about her now.

“My fingers are crossed on that. But eventually, everyone will know her.”

Share