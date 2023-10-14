Mayor: Two Civilians Killed In Israel Shelling Of Lebanon

The Mayor of Shebaa in Southern Lebanon, Mohammad Harb has said that two citizens from the country died as a result of Israeli shelling of the village on Saturday.

According to the Mayor, these deaths are the most recent victims of cross-border tensions resulting from Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

Since Hamas’s shocking attack on Israel last Saturday, October 7th sparked a war that has claimed more than 1,300 lives in Israel, the Iran-backed organisation Hezbollah and Palestinian factions in Lebanon have engaged in cross-border gunfire with Israel.

More than 2,200 people have been murdered in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, as a result of Israel’s retaliatory air and artillery bombardment.

The Palestinian gunmen have also taken an estimated 150 hostages.

Reporters were informed by Mayor Harb that “a man and his wife have been killed in their home by Israeli shelling.”

Since Sunday, Israel Hezbollah and other associated Palestinian organisations in Lebanon have been exchanging gunfire almost daily, though the tit-for-tat strikes have so far stayed confined.

Hezbollah claimed to have shelled Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms border sector earlier on Saturday.

The Israeli military responded by claiming to have “struck the origin of the launches.”

Later, Hezbollah declared that it had resumed its attacks on Israeli targets in the disputed territory.