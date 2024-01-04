Mayor Of Southwark To Celebrate IA-Foundation’s 5yrs Of Reducing Illiteracy Amongst Nigerian Children

Mayor of London Borough of Southwark in the United Kingdom, Councillor Micheal Situ is set to celebrate the Ibironke Adeagbo (IA) Foundation’s efforts at reducing illiteracy amongst children in Nigeria for the past 5 years of establishment.

As gathered, The Celebration will be in aid of out-of-school children with Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner, Ambassador Cyprian Terseer on the 2nd of February, 2024.

Speaking on this development, The Founder of the NGO, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo explained that

factors responsible for the increase in the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria and how to find a panacea to the menace will be dissected at the event.

She noted that getting the political will and buy-in to tackle the issue, getting the citizens to socially invest in reducing out-of-school children raising awareness of the issue internationally and helping the UN achieve its SDG4 will also be looked into.

According to her, the foundation had been advocating and picking children from the streets and putting them in the classrooms and paying their school fees, buying their uniforms, books, and bags.

She implied that such effort will reduce poverty, insecurity and crime, adding that social mobility will increase and ensure they are economically active.

Ibironke, therefore, expressed assurances that Attendees would be made aware of the dangers of not addressing this issue now as it would have dire consequences in the nearest future by way of insecurity, increase in crime, unskilled workforce, poverty, teenage pregnancy etc.

IA-Foundation is a charity/NGO founded by Ibironke ADEAGBO, a chartered accountant in the UK, five years ago to help reduce the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Over the last 5 years, we have picked up over 100 children from the streets put them in school and paid their school fees, books, food, bags, shoes etc. We have distributed over 4000 learning devices and over 9000 educational materials and built a borehole in Makoko.

We have had several awareness campaigns, TV/ Newspaper interviews, and organised two summits and four flagship fundraising events to raise funds in aid of out-of-school children. We look forward to working collaboratively with the new commission for Almajiri and out-of-school children.