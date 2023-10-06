Mayor Of Milan Urges Inter, AC To Deviate From Abandoning San Siro

The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala wants AC Milan or Inter Milan to reconsider their decision of abandoning San Siro.

The Rossoneri have started the process of building one just outside the confines of the city, while La Beneamata is seriously pondering doing the same thing. He spoke to the press after attending an Air Force event in Piazza Duomo.

“I think it would be a great thing if either Inter or Milan stayed at San Siro. My administration would be more than willing to help. I don’t judge their projects because it would be disrespectful. I don’t know either. The Rossoneri one is more talked about.”

READ ALSO:

“My remark comes from the fact that, while taking to the teams at the beginning, they insisted, Paolo Scaroni especially, it wasn’t totally impossible to restore San Siro, but it was with two sides using it, making things more complex.”

Sala slammed the superintendence that placed a constraint on the current arena, preventing the demolition for a few years.

“The limitation put on it was shameful. If a place where football is played deserves a restriction, then let’s extend it to 90 percent of the buildings in Milan. Not tearing it down makes it unfeasible to build a new stadium next to it because there’d be 150/200 events per year, which would be problematic for the residents.”