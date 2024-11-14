Mayor Of Brampton Honours Omoni Oboli Over Latest Movie ‘The Uprising’

Share

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has received a certificate of recognition from the Mayor of Brampton in Canada, Patrick Brown.

This recognition came in celebration of her work on her latest cinema release, The Uprising, which made waves in the country’s box office.

Taking to her Instagram page, Omoni Oboli shared her excitement in a shared video which captured the memorable moment of her expressing gratitude for the warm reception at the Mayor’s office.

She revealed that several staff members in the Mayor’s office had watched “The Uprising” in Canadian cinemas and that the city was enthusiastic about hosting a special grand screening.

In a lengthy post her page, she wrote: “Today I met the mayor of Brampton @patrickbrownont and got presented with a certificate of recognition for my impactful work with THE UPRISING.

“Many people in the mayor’s office have watched the movie in cinemas here in Canada and the city is excited to host a grand special screening of THE UPRISING.

“Brampton is a vibrant community in Ontario, Canada, and I’m so thrilled to partner with Brampton. Thank you, Mayor Patrick Brown, for your warmth. I totally loved my time in your office today. Thanks, @iammcmorris and @ucheokugo. I truly appreciate you.

“THE UPRISING is still showing in cinemas across Nigeria, the UK, Francophone Africa, and Canada. Make sure you catch it today. BestMovieOutOfNigeria “.

