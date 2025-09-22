Mayor Of Atlanta Applauds Fidelity’s FNITCC Conference

Tier-one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses in scaling up and competing effectively on the global stage.

This commitment was underscored at the 2025 Fidelity Nigeria International Trade & Creative Connect (FNITCC), held over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reflecting on FNITCC’s evolution over the past four years, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka OnyealiIkpe, described the initiative as a strategic expression of the bank’s vision to empower homegrown businesses for global competitiveness. She said: “FNITCC is a vision that has come a long way.

We began by equipping Nigerian exporters with foundational knowledge through capacitybuilding programs in partnership with the Lagos Business School. From ground zero, we taught small businesses the fundamentals of export. Once they were ready, we created this platform to showcase them to the world. Our goal has always been to help shift Nigeria from an oil-dependent economy to a diversified, non-oil-driven one— and exports are key to that transformation.”