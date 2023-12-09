May We Never Be A Victim Of Miscommunication, Khloe Drags Podcast Crew

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Khloe has called out the producers of a podcast following a recent episode aired where she condemned natural hair, and also spoke on men and money.

New Telegraph reports that Khloe appeared on the Bahd and Boujee podcast show hosted by Moet Abebe and Tolanibaj where she addressed some issues, which has generated a lot of backlash online.

Reacting to the backlash, Khloe has accused the organizers of setting her up on her recent podcast, where she talked about men and money, her BBL, natural hair, and others.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khloe wrote, “May we never become victims of miscommunication… The media and those who control the narrative are truly not to be trusted.

“In the course of last month (November), I had a podcast interview, and I thought we had a pleasant conversation. I apologize if certain things were taken out of context, but I promise you half of the narratives and cut-and-join clips flying around are maliciously being used as clickbait by the producers of the said podcast, and I refuse to be bullied or silenced into submission.

“Maybe I didn’t articulate or communicate certain things correctly, but that’s 100% for sure not how the conversation went or the intended meaning.

“Blogs often post doctored and overly exaggerated parts for those who don’t watch the full show for clickbait which is image denting.

“I’m used to my name being dragged through the mud at any slight inconvenience, but it’s not the main issue here.

Everything about that show was edited, and manipulated for the self-aggrandizement and malicious intent of the publishers and major for clicks, views and perhaps monetization and to marr/ tarnish my image, which I will never understand why.

“I don’t involve myself in petty conversations, and that’s why I always ensure to keep my circle small.

“I explicitly told the hosts and producers not to share the video immediately after shooting, as I realized they were intentionally looking to create controversial content around me, because there was a miscommunication with one of the hosts who couldn’t handle criticism/ feedback, resulting in a heated argument and this disastrous outcome.

“After expressing my desire to no longer be involved in their shenanigans, I immediately on the same day of shooting messaged the lady who invited me to the show (I honoured her invitation after numerous requests because I thought I had a relationship with her based on the entertainment industry), and she completely disregarded my request for the said episode to not be edited, or published.”