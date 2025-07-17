May Edochie’s Lawyer Withdraws Divorce Case Amid Fans Harassment

Emeka Ugwuonye, a legal counsel representing May Edochie in her divorce case against controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has officially announced his decision to withdraw from the proceedings.

New Telegraph reports that his decision to step down from the case stems from what he described as persistent online harassment from May’s fanbase, known as “May Nation”.

Announcing his decision in a statement shared on the Due Process Advocates (DPA) Facebook page, Ugwuonye said the hostile environment made it impossible to continue representing his client effectively.

He emphasised that while the initial conflict centred around allegations involving May and Yul, the bullying from May’s followers ultimately became the tipping point.

He said, “DPA’s services to Queen May have come to an end. The hostile environment fostered by certain individuals within the ‘May Nation’ group made it untenable for us to continue effective representation.

“My staff face daily abuse from May’s supporters, having already endured similar attacks from Yul’s supporters.”

Speaking further, he added that May’s inability to rein in the more toxic elements within her fandom made continued legal work unsustainable.

Despite stepping down, DPA offered respectful remarks toward May, calling her a “Remarkable individual” and affirming their commitment to assist the transition to her next legal team.

“Queen May’s inability to meaningfully influence this increasingly toxic faction is incompatible with the level of investment required for effective representation.”

“DPA will work cooperatively with Queen May and her team to transition our work to any successor representatives she designates,” he noted.

This development adds fresh complexity to a divorce saga that continues to draw public scrutiny, raising broader questions about celebrity influence, fan culture, and the emotional toll of high-profile legal disputes.